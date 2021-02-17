Austin-area hospitals respond after reports of water outages, employees using bags for restroom purposes

Water outages have been reported across the Austin area.

AUSTIN, Texas — Two area hospitals have issued statements after reports of water outages inside their facilities.

Staff at St. David's South Austin found notices saying the medical center had run out of water, a nurse told KVUE on Wednesday.

A nurse reported that they were at St. David's when the water was cut off. The nurse found a notice that said the water went out. The notice then listed some instructions for using the restroom, such as to not put toilet paper in the toilet when urinating, and to use trash bags to remove feces from the toilet and to then place it in a biohazard bag.

A spokesperson for St. David's issued the following statement Wednesday evening:

"Along with a number of other hospitals in the Austin area, St. David’s South Austin Medical Center lost water pressure today from the City of Austin. Water feeds the facility's boiler, so as a result, it is also losing heat. The hospital currently has just under 300 patients.

An incident command team is doing the following:

Working with the City of Austin to find an immediate solution to the lack of water pressure

Working with the City of Austin to find a transportation solution to get patients who are medically able to be discharged home safely

Transporting patients most in need to other hospitals, when there is available capacity

Distributing bottles and jugs of water for patients and employees to drink and wash their hands

Working to get water trucks to the hospital as quickly as possible

Working with the City of Austin to secure portable toilets

Asking employees currently on shift to continue to stay at the hospital

Communicating with families of current patients about the situation

Canceling all non-emergent procedures

Through our national partner, HCA Healthcare, we are able to secure and source food, linens, medication and supplies needed to care for and serve our patients.

Because this is a state-wide emergency situation that is also impacting other hospitals within the Austin area, no one hospital currently has the capacity to accept transport of a large number of patients. The health, comfort and safety of our patients and staff are always our top priority. I am personally directing every resource available within our healthcare system to find solutions to best care for and serve our patients during this challenging time.”

Ascension Seton responded, saying it also was experiencing water problems:

"Our highest priority is the safety and wellbeing of the patients and communities we are privileged to serve. While extreme weather conditions have caused intermittent water issues at several Ascension Seton sites of care, facility teams are working quickly to resolve the issues. All Ascension Seton hospitals have emergency response plans in place to provide uninterrupted patient care, including access to backup generators for each care site. Throughout the year, our hospitals prepare for a variety of emergency situations, which includes testing of backup power sources and reviewing and updating emergency response plans on a regular basis.

Ascension Seton leadership continues to review operations for our network of hospitals and evaluate staffing and resources based on the rapidly evolving weather conditions and community needs. Effective today, Ascension Seton is rescheduling elective surgeries at all sites of care to preserve inpatient hospital bed capacity and redirect clinical personnel. We will notify all patients impacted by this change, and continue to evaluate operations on a daily basis."

Water issues have been reported across the City of Austin as a winter storm moves through Texas, particularly at apartment complexes. City officials have said they are working to ensure that hospitals and other critical infrastructure do not lose power.

Boil water notices have been issued for parts of Austin and in surrounding cities in Central Texas.