Man dies after fire at Parker County mobile home, officials say

SPRINGTOWN, Texas — A man has been pronounced dead and two others have been displaced after a fire burned down their mobile home Sunday morning, according to the Parker County Fire Marshal's Department (PCFM).
The fire happened at a double-wide mobile home in the 100 block of J. E. Woody Road in Springtown, near Highway 199 and Main Street. A PCFM official said the fire started at 5:15 a.m.
The official said the mobile home was completely destroyed by the fire. Three people lived there, including a 39-year-old man who died and a woman who was checked out for smoke inhalation.
Red Cross is helping the two remaining residents of the mobile home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Other local news: