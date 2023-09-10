Man dies after fire at Parker County mobile home, officials say

The fire was reported at 5:15 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Parker County Fire Marshal's Department.

SPRINGTOWN, Texas — A man has been pronounced dead and two others have been displaced after a fire burned down their mobile home Sunday morning, according to the Parker County Fire Marshal's Department (PCFM).

The fire happened at a double-wide mobile home in the 100 block of J. E. Woody Road in Springtown, near Highway 199 and Main Street. A PCFM official said the fire started at 5:15 a.m.

The official said the mobile home was completely destroyed by the fire. Three people lived there, including a 39-year-old man who died and a woman who was checked out for smoke inhalation.

Red Cross is helping the two remaining residents of the mobile home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.