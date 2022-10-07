Spirit Airlines plane catches fire after landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport

According to airport officials, the landing gear of the plan ignited around 9:25 a.m.

ATLANTA — Passengers on a Spirit Airlines flight were in for a bit of a scare when the plane landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday.

According to airport officials, the landing gear of the plane caught fire around 9:25 a.m. Atlanta Fire Rescue was able to put out the fire and it was towed to the gate.

There were no injuries reported and passengers did not have to evacuate.

Video shared with 11Alive showed the plane with flames coming from near the tires and landing gear.

Passengers on the plane also posted video to social media where you could hear the flight attendants trying to keep the passengers calm -- explaining that an evacuation was not necessary.

In a statement to 11Alive, the airlines said they were thankful to first responders.

“Spirit Flight 383 from Tampa to Atlanta landed safely in Atlanta International Airport and upon landing one of the brakes overheated. The aircraft was towed to the gate where Guests safely deplaned without any injuries. Thank you to the Atlanta first responders for immediately meeting the aircraft. The plane will be temporarily removed from service for maintenance.”

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.