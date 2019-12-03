DALLAS — A man died and two people are injured after a crash inside a parking garage at NorthPark Center Monday night.



According to Dallas police, it happened at about 10 p.m. Two men were walking on the second level of the Nordstrom parking garage when a driver sped through and hit them, police said. One of them was knocked over the wall and fell onto the street.

A 42-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 41-year-old man was sent to the hospital. The driver, a 28-year-old man, is also in the hospital in critical condition.



Officials have not released their identities at this time.



The crash remains under investigation.

"As has been reported, there was a tragic incident late last night in a parking garage," read a statement from NorthPark Center. "Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the victims and their families. We will continue to work with Dallas police to further their investigation."