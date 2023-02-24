You can now get iced coffee on Southwest flights

Community Coffee's Espresso + Cream coffee will be available for $4.

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines is upping the caffeine.

The Dallas-based airline is now offering iced coffee on its flights. Community Coffee's Espresso + Cream coffee will be available for $4.

Southwest has offered Community's hot coffee for free on flights since 2016. But the airline pointed to new research that nearly half of "Gen Z" people drink their coffee cold.

The Community iced coffee will be served in eight-ounce bottles over ice.

The added menu item comes as Southwest and other airlines are ramping up for the spring travel season, with spring break in a few weeks and the summer travel season not too long after that.

Southwest last month reported a $220 million loss in the fourth quarter of 2022, when it dealt with travel chaos and had to cancel nearly 17,000 flights over the last 10 days of December.

The holiday travel woes cost Southwest an estimated $800 million between canceled flights, refunds and reimbursing people for their added expenses.