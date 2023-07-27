Southwest Airlines releases second-quarter earnings report

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $683 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.09 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $7.04 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.99 billion.

Here is the full statement released by Southwest CEO Bob Jordan on Thursday morning:

"Our People delivered a very smooth and reliable operation in second quarter 2023, despite disruptive weather. We operated a record number of flights and carried a record number of Customers and bags, all while achieving a completion factor of more than 99 percent—our highest second quarter performance in the past 10 years. This solid operating performance has continued into July, where we have been able to minimize cancellations amid continued weather challenges throughout the network.



"I am very proud of, and grateful for, our amazing People and the great progress they made towards our goals in the first half of the year. To name only a few, we have largely restored our network, developed and are on-track with a robust winter operations plan, implemented a new revenue management system, and added necessary staffing to fully utilize our fleet, ahead of schedule, by the end of third quarter.