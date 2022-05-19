Southwest agrees to four-year deal with aircraft appearance technicians

The deal comes after members of the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association rejected a previous tentative agreement in July.

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines Co. and the union representing its aircraft appearance technicians announced late Thursday they have reached terms on a tentative labor agreement.

The deal comes after members of the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association rejected a previous tentative agreement in July. The union represents about 170 aircraft appearance technicians — the employees who clean, wash and polish the airplanes, airplane parts, maintenance equipment, shops and hangars.

"Our appearance technicians contribute to Southwest's success every day, and I am proud of both negotiating committees for reaching an agreement that rewards our employees for their continued hard work," Adam Carlisle, vice president of labor relations at Dallas-based Southwest, said in a statement.

If approved by the union members, appearance technicians with at least four years of experience will receive an immediate 12% upgrade in pay and 3% annual raises, according to a draft copy of the agreement. Starting pay will also increase by $19.14 per hour by 2026 under the four-year deal.

The previously rejected agreement would have covered three years through 2025 and included an initial 6.25% pay increase. Union leaders said in a membership notification that they believe the new agreement addresses the issues that led to the previous one getting rejected.

For Southwest (NYSE: LUV), the deal comes as the carrier continues to negotiate contracts with many of its employee groups, including flight attendants, pilots and customer service workers.

The Transportation Workers Union Local 556, representing Southwest flight attendants, filed a request for mediation in July and plans to picket at bases across the U.S. later this month.

Little progress has been made with the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association as all of the major carriers continue to negotiate contracts with their pilots, with no one wanting to be the first. United Airlines and the Air Line Pilots Association reached a tentative agreement but have since returned to the bargaining table.