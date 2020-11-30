Southlake police sergeant dies after 'sudden medical event,' city says

John Stokes was the supervisor for Carroll ISD school resource officers. He worked for the Southlake Police Department since 1999.

A Southlake police sergeant died over the weekend after a "sudden medical event," the city said. It was not related to COVID-19.

John Stokes was the supervisor for Carroll ISD school resource officers. He worked for the Southlake Police Department since 1999.

Chief James Brandon said in a city website post he will be sorely missed by coworkers and the community.

"John had a long law enforcement career, but our School Resource Officer program’s leadership is a great example of the heart that he had for protecting others," Brandon said in the written statement.

Stokes started his career with the Orange County Sheriff's Department in 1986, the city said.

He earned the department's Supervisor of the Year award in 2018.

The district tweeted that he was a kind man and he was deeply committed to the safety of staff, students and the school resource officer program.