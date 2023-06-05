Driver dies after vehicle falls from bridge on SH-114, Southlake police say

First responders were called to the accident just before 1 a.m. on Aug. 6, according to police.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — A man has died after the car he was driving fell off of a highway early Sunday morning, Southlake police say.

Officials from Southlake police and fire departments were dispatched at about 1 a.m. on Aug. 6 to the westbound lanes of State Highway 114 and Kimball Avenue. They got a call about a major single motor vehicle accident.

According to police, the driver was travelling over the bridge when he veered off, causing the vehicle to leave the highway and fall below to the 200 block of North Kimball.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was the only person in the vehicle.

Police are not naming the victim until his loved ones have been notified, but they said he was 28 years old.

The accident is still under investigation. No other information is available.

Please see the following information regarding this morning's crash: Posted by Southlake DPS on Sunday, August 6, 2023