Southlake DPS seeing uptick in pool cleaner thefts

The department says officers have responded to at least eight thefts since May 2022.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Lock your gates. Turn on your cameras.

Southlake Department of Public Safety is warning pool owners of a growing crime in the area – pool cleaner thefts.

The department says Southlake police officers have responded to at least eight thefts since May 2022. These devices cost anywhere from $700 to $2,000 each.

DPS is hoping residents take the following steps to prevent their cleaners from being stolen:

Consider taking them out of the pool each night, out of the backyard and lock up out of sight.

Get lights for your backyard area

Notify neighbors to be aware if you’re out of town

Consider adding a surveillance camera to catch help the thieves

“We’re constantly on neighborhood checks but we need your help to keep your gates, house, and pool cleaners secure. We have to deep end on each other to prevent theft,” the department said in a Facebook post.