Texas ranch where 'Dallas' was filmed has new owners

PARKER, Texas — Southfork Ranch, the prominent property known for filming the hit series "Dallas," has new ownership.

Farmers Branch-based Centurion American Development Group announced it had acquired the 241-acre property in a news release. The group said its final development plans for Southfork Ranch "include larger residential lots, although the size and number will be determined in conjunction with discussions with the City of Parker."

The ranch is located off Parker and North Murphy roads in Parker, east of Plano.

Southfork Ranch rose to national popularity in 1978 when it debuted on "Dallas" on CBS. The show ran through 1991, but the show remained popular in syndication, and the ranch became a picturesque tourist destination.

Southfork's owners opened the property as an event center in 1985, featuring a 63,000-square-foot conference and event center, WFAA reported. A rodeo arena was also constructed on the Southfork grounds.

According to Centurion American Development Group, Southfork joins its other important projects underway in Collin County, including Collin Creek in Plano, Legacy Hills in Celina and the Villages of Hurricane Creek in Anna.