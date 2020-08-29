Southern Sector Rising holds convoy mock trial using 'Shingle Mountain float' to demand cleanup

"Shingle Mountain is the single most urgent environmental justice crisis in Dallas. It's literally poisoning the community daily," said David Villalobos.

Southern Sector Rising and its supporters gathered Saturday to advocate for the cleanup of "Shingle Mountain."

"Southern Sector Rising and its supporters are calling out the elected officials most responsible for the delay," the group said in a written statement.

The group also presented a mock trial aboard a Shingle Mountain float.

Supporters started Saturday morning at 3155 W. Wheatland Rd in Dallas and said the convoy would travel to the elected officials' neighborhoods to let them know, "Time is up, time to clean up."

Shingle Mountain is located off Central and Simpson Stuart in South Dallas.

In March 2019, a judge ordered Blue Star Recycling to shut down its operation and to clean up its mess at the site. People who live nearby had been complaining of various health issues due to Shingle Mountain, including Marsha Jackson.

“Nothing has been moved,” Jackson said. “Not one shingle has been moved not at all.”

"The City of Dallas has the money and the legal authority to remove the waste, but lacks the moral courage to do so," said Danielle Ayers, Social Justice Minister at Friendship-West Baptist Church.

Earlier this month, community members gathered outside Dallas City Hall Wednesday morning to demand the removal of Shingle Mountain be started in earnest before Oct. 1.

SSR and supporters in the community signed a letter to the city about the eyesore and say they will continue to push to see the massive pile of shingles finally taken away.