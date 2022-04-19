Southern Gateway Park in Dallas close to reaching fundraising goal

The bridge park is under construction off Interstate 35E near Ewing and Marsalis avenues, right next to the Dallas Zoo.

DALLAS — A new state-of-the-art park in Dallas is one step closer to reaching its fundraising goal and becoming a reality.

Officials in Dallas, including Mayor Eric Johnson, announced that the Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation has raised over $62 million toward the construction of new park right next to the Dallas Zoo.

The foundation said the fundraising goal is $82 million.

According to the foundation, the Southern Gateway Park is under construction off Interstate 35E near Ewing and Marsalis avenues. It's scheduled to open in 2024.

“Southern Gateway Park will epitomize Dallas' innovative and indomitable spirit," Mayor Johnson said on Tuesday. "... I am thrilled with the significant progress toward the park’s fundraising goals, and I am excited to bring this amazing asset to life in southern Dallas."

The park is described as a five-acre bridge park and will have amenities like a stage and pavilion, a children's playground and a multi-purpose building for dining and events.

The foundation said in a news release that it was able to raise funds through grants from organizations like the Rees-Jones Foundation, Communities Foundation of Texas, Eugene McDermott Foundation and Rainwater Charitable Foundation.