DALLAS – You can feel the excitement building around Trinity Forest Golf Club. Workers have spent the past 90 days setting up the scene for this week’s 2018 Byron Nelson Tournament.

”We’re really excited to say it’s show time,” said Jonas Woods, Co-Founder and President of Trinity Forest Golf Club.

There is a lot of momentum happening off Loop 12 in Pleasant Grove. Volunteers are checking in, players are arriving, and spectators are trying to get a sneak peek at the grounds.

"With this tournament, I think we’re putting a spotlight on this part of Dallas, and the Trinity Forest, in a way that really hasn’t been done to date. It’s incredible the things that are happening down here," Woods explained.

The link style golf course has rolling meadows and is surrounded by a 6,000-acre hardwood forest. The staff spent time restoring 75 acres of native Blackland Prairie grasses, among other habitat preservation features.

Pro-Am golfers are already busy playing the greens, leading up to the big tournament. Many first time visitors are surprised to learn the site used to be a landfill.

Dallas Councilman Tennell Atkins represents District 8 where the golf course sits. He calls the PGA presence here a great opportunity for Pleasant Grove.

"You are not going to see the impact today, but next year, year after year, you are going to see the big impact," Atkins said.

Roughly 90 employees are part of the golf club’s regular staff. Woods said about half of those workers are from the surrounding community.

Atkins believes Trinity Forest Golf Club is a catalyst for future economic development.

“You’re going to see hotels. You’re going to see restaurants. You’re going to see the quality of life is going to be better," Atkins said.

One of the biggest beneficiaries of the 2018 Byron Nelson Tournament will be Momentous Institute.The Oak-Cliff based organization works to support children and families.

"Our focus is social-emotional health, and it’s because we know it’s a critical lever for children achieving their full potential," executive director Michelle Kinder said.

Proceeds from the tournament will help Momentous Institute continue operating its lab school for children ages 3 to fifth grade, provide mental health services for more than 5,000 people each year, and further its research and consulting efforts across the country.

”We’re over the moon excited,” Kinder explained. “Something about coming back to Dallas, and being part of investing in Southern Dallas makes this feel bigger than us.”

The 2018 Byron Nelson Golf Tournament will be held May 17-20.

