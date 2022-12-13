Primary care physicians are the core of maintaining a healthy immune system but with so many people getting sick, it can be tough to get an immediate appointment.

BEAUMONT, Texas — With the national spike in illnesses like the flu and RSV, many people are wondering if, when or even where they should receive medical attention.

And although some people might not feel like the need to see a doctor, paying one a visit can help you heal faster.

Some doctors might suggest that their patient seek care from a nearby emergency department if their symptoms become too bad.

An Internal Medical Doctor, Dr. Msonthi Levine says that you should contact your primary care physician for acute problems such as a cold or raspatory problem maybe a urinary tract infection, or a minor laceration.

For more severe health symptoms, doctors are asking patients to get emergency medical services.

"If you can't talk, you can't walk, if you're having chest pain or severe shortness of breath or confused," said Levine. “Those are some symptoms better evaluated and seen in an emergency department.”

And for those who are wondering when they should seek medical attention, ER Physician Dr. Mohamed Hassan says that there is no specific time.

“It all depends on the person and how they feel,” said Hassan.

Doctor Hassan says that it also depends on what copiabilities and medicine that a person has tried at home, and if they feel themselves getting better or are they getting worse.

The CDC says that flu season peaks in December and lasts through February.

So, if you are experiencing acute symptoms then get ahold of your primary care provider or visit an urgent care facility.

For more severe health symptoms, emergency room hospitals are more equipped to handle life threatening symptoms, so seek care there.