A Denton police officer was taken to a local hospital after being injured in a crash that shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 35E on Wednesday morning.

The officer is alert and stable, Denton police said. He is expected to survive.

Three cars were involved in the crash shortbly before 8:45 a.m. near I-35E and U.S. Highway 380, according to police.

An SUV was traveling south when it lost control and struck the officer's police vehicle, pushing it into a barrier, police said. Investigators are not sure how the third vehicle became involved or what caused the SUV's driver to lose control.

The officer was the only person hurt in the crash, according to police.

