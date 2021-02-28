Southbound lanes of Dallas North Tollway closed due to vehicle fire

Drivers are being told to expect delays and heavy backups in the area.

Updated at 1:55 p.m. with corrected information from fire officials.

The southbound lanes of Dallas North Tollway have been closed at the interchange with Interstate 635, tollway officials said.

The closure is due to an 18-wheeler that jack-knifed and crashed into the highway wall before catching fire, officials with Dallas Fire-Rescue said. The crash happened shortly before noon Sunday.

DFR officials said the HazMat team has been sent out to the scene to handle the truck's diesel tanks.

While the fire consumed the entire cab of the truck, the two people who were inside were able to make it out safely, fire officials said.

Neither person had any burns or life-threatening injuries, but both were taken to a local hospital as a precaution, according to officials.