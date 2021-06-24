Man taken to hospital after shooting in Fort Worth

Officers saw an adult man who they initially thought was hit by a vehicle, but it was determined that he was shot, police said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot Wednesday night in Fort Worth, police said.

Police said officers responded about 9:16 p.m. to the 6600 block of South Freeway to a shooting call. The address listed is near a group of hotels and motels.

Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded to the scene. The man was taken to the hospital, but his condition was not known.