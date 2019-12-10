The son of Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn has been arrested in Arlington on an indecent exposure charge, jail records show.

Sergei Waybourn, 24, was arrested Saturday in Arlington, according to Tarrant County Corrections Center records. He was previously arrested by Arlington police in January 2017 for criminal trespassing, records show.

The sheriff recently made headlines for his comments on certain illegal immigrants after he criticized a California judge’s ruling that Waybourn says would release undocumented immigrants in the Tarrant County jail back on the streets.

He specifically mentioned those charged with driving while intoxicated:

“If we have to turn them loose or they get released, they’re coming back to your neighborhood and my neighborhood,” Waybourn said. “Those drunks will run over your children and they will run over my children.”

