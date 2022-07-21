Somervell Fire Chief speaks up for first time since hit by wildfires

There are miles of charred land where fire has damaged or destroyed at least 16 homes.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOMERVELL COUNTY, Texas — There are miles of property in Somervell near a fire which has also destroyed several homes. Still, the people who live in the burned area are thankful and glad no one has been hurt in the wildfires.

In areas where firefighters have successfully knocked out flames, there are what's known as dust devils popping up. There are also fire personnel on ATVs riding around monitoring the area for hot spots and flare-ups.

There are miles of charred land where fire has damaged or destroyed at least 16 homes.

Cindy Glover and her husband, retired firefighter Larry Glover, rushed home from vacation. Fire destroyed their barn and many of Cindy's neighbors lost everything.

"But we still have our home," Cindy Glover said. "Although we have no water or septic at the time at this time."

Somervell Fire Chief Brian Jones has not stopped working since the fires started. They train for this kind of battle but nothing can train you for the day-to-day exhaustion that comes with the job sometimes. Still, his crews remain steadfast in doing their job to protect and serve the community, even with the dangers they face with an unpredictable wildfire.

This is the first day his crews are out of the burn area thanks to the mutual aid they're getting from all over this part of the country.

Chief Brian Jones is also in charge of Emergency Management Services in his area. So, the wildfires are on top of an already double-duty schedule.

"When we get something this size, we have to call. You know, we've had Hood County, Erath County, and Johnson County," said Chief Brian Jones, "Our priority is the safety of our community. We hope that there is some aid for our families who have lost everything when it comes to FEMA stepping in."

Jones says Texas A&M Forest Service has also been a godsend for his fire department.

They are coordinating firefighter shifts around the clock to give Somervell Fire some relief. Alex Schwier is the acting spokesperson for Texas A&M Forest Service.

"So, we have multiple shifts. We have crews working this fire throughout the night as well as during the day," said Alex Schwier.

Signs of the fire devastation not only include the dust devils popping up around Somervell, but signs of the intensity of the flames are evident from the destroyed homes that are leveled to the ground, vehicles like a flatbed found completely burned out and even animals found wandering like deer.

Cindy Glover -- even with these before-and-after photos of her bluebonnets destroyed by fire -- somehow remains thankful.