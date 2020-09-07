Some North Texas carnivals have halted, while others are allowed to go on

Carnivals are popping up across North Texas. Some cities are allowing them, while other cities are shutting them down amid COVID-19 spread.

You can see them while driving down the road.

Carnivals popping up across North Texas.

WFAA found one in Irving and another one Grand Prairie.

Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen says the carnival had a permit to operate at 100 people or less, but then last week Gov. Greg Abbott issued a new order recommending less than 10 people gather anywhere.

So Grand Prairie shut the carnival down.

"We called them. They understood, and it's my understanding they are shutting down packing up and moving out,” Jensen said.

Mayor Jensen says he is not approving any large outdoor events, including the theatrical play, "Paranormal Cirque." It’s performed under a big top tent and was supposed to run through July 12th.

"Right now I don't think it's the time to hold any big event anywhere in the State of Texas,” Jensen said.

Tickets for the performance had already been sold and the promoters say they were going to practice social distancing by limiting the number of people inside and spacing people apart and sanitizing.

"All our staff was wearing face shields, wearing masks and asking every patron to also wear a mask,” said promoter Chante DeMoustes.

With Dallas County a hotspot for COVID-19, the show had to be postponed. Promoters say they are losing more than $50,000 a week.

"It just really affected everything for us and we had to take down the tent and so we are sitting here patiently to have the restrictions lifted,” DeMoustes said.

But a carnival will go on in Irving.

The governor left it up to mayors and county judges to determine what events could still be held, so Irving is allowing the carnival to operate at 50 percent capacity. No one could tell WFAA how many people would be allowed at any given time.

While some mayors are playing it safe, others are letting the show go on.