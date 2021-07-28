Some businesses across Tarrant County are recommending that customers wear masks again

In Tarrant county, the number of cases continue to rise, and people are starting to put their masks back on after the CDC’s recommendation Tuesday.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A WFAA crew walked around West Magnolia Street in Forth Worth and saw more people wearing masks while indoors.

Health officials aren’t hiding it, the delta variant is hitting much harder than COVID-19. It’s spreading faster, especially among the unvaccinated.

“The delta variant, from what I understand, is the more catchy strain of COVID-19,” said Justin Morrissette, who works at a local shop.

With the delta strain hitting harder, Morrissette, who works at the popular Avoca coffee shop on West Magnolia Avenue in Fort Worth, has his mask on.

“We strongly recommend customers to wear a mask here, but they don’t have to,” said Morrissette.

Morrisette and the employees decided to put their masks back on, and the sign is posted right when you walk in.

“I never stopped wearing my mask, I’ve been treating it like it’s on high alert all the time,” said Morrissette.

On Tuesday, the CDC announced they’re now reversing the indoor mask policy, where they’re recommending even fully vaccinated people, and kids to wear a mask in doors.

“Protect people, other people have deficiencies at home with their immune system that need to be cared for,” said Morrissette.

While the coffee shop employees decided to put their masks back on, the bakery next door is keeping it optional. The bakery employees told WFAA, they're constantly monitoring the virus.

In Fort Worth, MedStar officials said the number of patients being hospitalized with COVID or delta aren’t slowing down.

“The rate of increase is what’s so concerning. The curve is pretty steep right now,” said Matt Zavadsky, from MedStar.

During the COVID-19 screening process, MedStar is monitoring where the patients have been, for example, they’ve been to a party or a large event.

According to data they’ve shared, in June, they had about 49 patients per day.

Fast forward to July, they’re now seeing 65 patients a day.

“When they’re asking part of the coronavirus screening, their social interaction, those are one of the indicators that place the patient at a higher risk,” said Zavadsky.

And, across Tarrant County, the curves in a COVID-19 graph tell the story.

“That’s the tricky part of this disease, you don’t know or who has been where, or where they’re coming from,” said Zavadsky.