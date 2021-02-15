Snowfall in North Texas provides picturesque playground for families, friends

With freezing temperatures and rolling blackouts hitting the region, some residents are beating the stress by taking time to enjoy the snow.

DALLAS — Waking up to the scene of snow has been both problematic and exciting for many people across North Texas. Some residents say it’s all about perspective.

Snow was covering the streets and blanketing sidewalks across the region on Monday.

"It’s my kids’ first time seeing the snow,” said Mario Cabrera, of Pleasant Grove.

His family woke up, got dressed and headed outside to play in the snow. Cabrera made make-shift sleds for his children Natalie and Alejandro.

"I was looking for something in the garage. I have a used dog crate, and the bottom part we are using to slide through the snow,” said Cabrera.

The taste of inconvenient weather means family fun time for many.

“Seeing my family and seeing them happy, it just puts a smile on my face,” said Jonathan Cervantes.

A group of friends spent Monday morning gathering in Tenison Park.

"We just wanted to go play in the snow,” said Adani Asencio.

The group decided to seize the moment and become Good Samaritans, of sorts, by building a snowman.

"You want to do this, so whoever drives by they can see it,” said Asencio.

Like many on Monday, the power was out at Asencio’s home. So, spending a couple of hours in the snow to make other people smile became part of his plan.

“It looks like something to bring life to this place,” said Asencio, as he pointed to the snowman he and his friends created.

This rare winter weather event brought people together.

"I’m trying to take as much time as I can to enjoy it,” said Victor Pacheco.

Parkdale Park was a destination for the Pacheco family. They wanted to soak in the scenery, while cherishing the moment with loved ones.