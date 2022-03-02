'It's special' | Snow provides seasonal fun for families across North Texas

Even with many roads deserted and businesses shut down, that didn't stop some North Texas families from finding fun in the frosty conditions.

Yet, Thursday's freezing temperatures and the wintery mix didn’t stop some families from finding fun in the frosty conditions.

In the Urbandale neighborhood in Dallas, the cold was a backdrop for a brother and sister jumping for joy on their snow-covered trampoline.

Across town in Bishop Arts, Tomas and Julie Romero gathered what little snow they could outside their home. The two passed time building a mini snowman in hopes of bringing a smile to their neighbors’ faces.

“We tried to make a big one, but it mostly looked like a square,” Romero said.

Streets and highways across southern Dallas were caked with snow and ice. Yet, most residents seemed to heed those warnings to stay off the roads.

The winter weather was bringing families together at Tenison Park in East Dallas. The snow fall was perfect for sledding.

It was a chance to make memories, for Aaron Rocha and his son Ethan.

“It’s special. It’s what I used to do when I was growing up. So every chance there was some snow out here, we used to come out and play out here,” Rocha said.