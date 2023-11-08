Lt. Josh Hill ran to the vehicle and pulled the dog out. He sustained minor burns to his fingers.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A Smith County constable's office lieutenant is being called a hero after saving a dog from a burning vehicle.

According to Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin, on Thursday, Aug. 10, around 2:10 p.m., Lt. Josh Hill was on patrol in the 11500 block of CR 3101 (Barber Rd.), when a car traveling at a high rate of speed, veered into Lt. Hill’s lane of travel, nearly hitting his patrol vehicle.

Lt. Hill attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver sped away. The chase lasted about 10 minutes and ended at West Goforth and Old Hwy. 135 in Gregg County, when the vehicle crashed. The driver of the car ran away from the crash scene, leaving their dog behind in the burning vehicle.

Lt. Hill ran to the vehicle and pulled the dog out. He sustained minor burns to his fingers.

On Friday, the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody. by Dep. Sabrina Rogers and Lt. Hill.

