GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A Smith County constable's office lieutenant is being called a hero after saving a dog from a burning vehicle.
According to Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin, on Thursday, Aug. 10, around 2:10 p.m., Lt. Josh Hill was on patrol in the 11500 block of CR 3101 (Barber Rd.), when a car traveling at a high rate of speed, veered into Lt. Hill’s lane of travel, nearly hitting his patrol vehicle.
Lt. Hill attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver sped away. The chase lasted about 10 minutes and ended at West Goforth and Old Hwy. 135 in Gregg County, when the vehicle crashed. The driver of the car ran away from the crash scene, leaving their dog behind in the burning vehicle.
Lt. Hill ran to the vehicle and pulled the dog out. He sustained minor burns to his fingers.
On Friday, the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody. by Dep. Sabrina Rogers and Lt. Hill.
"We are very proud to have outstanding peace officers such as Lt. Hill here in Precinct 4," Constable Joplin said. "The Precinct 4 Constable’s Office would like to thank the Gregg County Sheriffs Office, Gregg County DPS, Kilgore Police Department, Kilgore City Animal Control, Gladewater and Sabine Fire Department, and all the Citizens who stopped to render aid. We truly appreciate the professionalism we always receive from Sheriff Cerliano, and Chief Hunter’s staff. Great working relationships with our neighboring Gregg County First Responders has solved a lot of crime in both our counties."