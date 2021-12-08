Skunk found in northern Fort Worth tests positive for rabies, city says

The city is reminding residents what to do if they see an unfamiliar animal acting unusual and is sharing information about low-cost rabies and pet vaccinations.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A skunk has tested positive for rabies in northern Fort Worth, city officials said Tuesday.

City officials are reminding residents what to do if they see an unfamiliar animal acting unusual and are sharing information about low-cost rabies and pet vaccinations.

A resident told city officials on Friday afternoon that a wild skunk was found in the area near Golden Triangle Boulevard and Haltom Road and had been acting strange, the city said.

City Animal Care and Control officers picked up the skunk, which was tested positive for rabies.

"Rabies is a dangerous virus that is transmitted through the saliva of mammals. Anyone can become infected if they handle bats or get bitten by an animal that has the disease," the city said. "Coming in contact with the smell of the exposed skunk will not cause humans to contract rabies."

If a person sees a free-roaming or unfamiliar animal behaving unusual, do not approach or handle it and contact the city’s call center at 817-392-1234 to report an incident, the city said.

It's important to keep vaccinations up to date for all dogs, cats and other domestic pets.

"This requirement is important not only to keep pets from getting rabies, but also to provide a barrier of protection to humans if an animal is bitten by a rabid animal," the city said. "Additionally, residents should consider picking up before nightfall any dog or cat food and birdseed left outside."

