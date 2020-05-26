Here’s what it will be like to visit Six Flags Over Texas when it reopens

Six Flags over Texas has not received the go-ahead yet, but Oklahoma City location reopens June 5

ARLINGTON, Texas — The thrilling rides and long lines disappeared from Six Flags over Texas in mid March, but the theme park giant says it is ready to begin the process to reopen its 26 parks nationwide.

If you're planning a trip to Six Flags when it reopens, you can expect to see some changes when you walk through the gates.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation released a statement Tuesday saying that all parks will have an online reservation system to stagger arrival times, thermal imaging for temperature checks, security screening technology and expanded mobile food ordering.

Sharon Parker with Six Flags Theme Parks says it is waiting on guidance from Gov. Greg Abbott and public health officials on when the park could reopen in Arlington.

"We would not be pushing this plan if we did not feel as if we could open up our parks safely,” Parker said.

Dawn Carranza of Bedford says she and her family have purchased season passes annually, but with uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, did not do so this year.

"We like Six Flags, we go there every year, more than once," Carraza said.

There will be an enhanced emphasis on deep cleaning and sanitizing those high touch surfaces, according to information released Tuesday.

In a video posted online, Six Flags detailed the extent of the changes customers can expect when parks reopen.

All employees will be issued a "Team Member Action Pack" which will include: a safety face mask, safety glasses, and disposable gloves. Guests over the age of two will also be required to wear face masks covering the nose and mouth throughout their visit.

Masks will be available for purchase at the front gate, Six Flags said.

In addition, parks will use contact-less IR thermal imaging to check the temperature of every guest and employee before they enter.

Adjustments will be made to enforce social distancing throughout the parks, including distance markers at locations were guests queue, spacing dining seats farther apart, and spacing guests out on rides.

All Members, Season Pass holders and all guests with a single-day or group ticket will need to make a reservation here.