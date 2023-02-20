Six Flags Over Texas is looking to hire 500 seasonal jobs: Where and how to apply

Six Flags is holding a job fair at the park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Spring break is fast approaching. And that means seasonal jobs are on the way, too.

Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington is looking to hire 500 employees ahead of spring break, which, for most North Texas school districts, begins March 11.

Six Flags is holding a job fair at the park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The park is looking to hire 500 positions across several roles at Six Flags, including food services, ride operations and park attendants.

Six Flags is asking applicants to fill out an online application here before arriving at the job fair Saturday.

Six Flags' seasonal jobs can start up to $14 per hour, and employees get free tickets to the park and in-park discounts.

Six Flags hired 1,500 seasonal employees during 2022.

“Working at Six Flags Over Texas gives first-time employees priceless skills and experience to help them advance their career paths,” the park's human resources director, Ronald Walker, said in a press release.

Employees must be 16 years old to get hired in most positions at Six Flags, and some roles require applicants to be 18.

Six Flags offers flexible scheduling for employees to work as little or as much they are available. The park also has "DailyPay," meaning employees get paid each day after they work.