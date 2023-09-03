A new roller coaster is open at Six Flags. We had to ride it.

Sean Giggy, once again, was just the reporter for the job.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The AQUAMAN: Power Wave roller coaster is officially open at Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington, just in time for spring break crowds.

So you know we had to ride it. And Sean Giggy, once again, was just the reporter for the job.

Sean is usually game to try new rides and attractions -- even a water slide in a suit -- and Thursday was no different, even as he was live on air, with (somewhat) creepy clowns by your side.

Yes, clowns.

Take a look for yourself, as Sean, "our resident roller coaster tryer-outer," took the plunge on the new AQUAMAN roller coaster:

The Aquaman coaster was a long-awaited thrill ride at Six Flags.

The Aquaman ride was initially expected to open in 2020 but the COVID pandemic delayed its progress.

The ride will be the park's 14th roller coaster and the first to open since "The Joker" ride in 2017.

And it will be among the park's faster coasters, reaching speeds of 63 mph, according to Six Flags.

The ride will feature two 150-foot towers, launching riders back and forth between them and dropping them straight down at 90 degrees. The end of the ride will feature a splashdown through a giant wave.

The ride has more than 700 feet of track and two 20-passenger boats for riders.