With the intense heat, Arlington’s Six Flags roll out cooling stations

Six Flags Over Texas will also be providing complimentary cups of water to guests, according to Marketing and Communications Manager Brad Malone.

With North Texas seeing back-to-back days with temperatures well over 100 degrees, a popular theme park has decided to bring in some equipment to help keep customers cool.

For the first time this summer, Arlington's Six Flags Over Texas is bringing out its cooling stations to help counter the intense heat and high temperatures as more people start to head to the theme park.

Katherine Kennedy and her kids drove in from Tyler in East Texas Tuesday, saying they her family is "excited" despite knowing temperatures would be in the triple digits while they were at Six Flags.

“It’s very hot," Kennedy said. "We came prepared with fans.”

While Six Flags is a place with many rides and attractions geared toward kids, Malone said the theme park knows it's important to remember the sun can be dangerous and has implemented many different ways to keep customers cool and out of the sun.

“We have shaded lines so we want to make sure guests can stay in the shade,” said Malone.

Throughout the park, Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) crews are on standby. Park security officers are also consistently monitoring the cameras and making sure there are no medical emergencies.

“Our team members, whether it’s on rides park services staff, our food and beverage team members, they’re going to know if a guest does need assistance,” Malone said.

The city of Arlington sent out a message to everyone about staying safe, with the video saying in part: