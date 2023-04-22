'#TheOwens' | Simone Biles marries Texans DB Jonathan Owens

The couple officially announced that they tied on the knot on social media.

HOUSTON — Congratulations to Houston's newest married couple!

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and Houston Texans DB Jonathan Owens made it official on social media Saturday that the two are officially married.

The couple announced their engagement in February 2022 and had been dating since 2020.

Biles is one of the most famed Olympic competitors in American history. She's considered the greatest gymnast of all time with four Olympic gold medals as well as 25 medals from world championships.