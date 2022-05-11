18-year-old arrested in killing of 2 teens at Fort Worth party, police report says

Dayran Hobdy faces charges in the deaths of Simieon Joseph, 19, and Korey Smith, 13, who were killed at a house party in Fort Worth on Valentine's weekend.

FORT WORTH, Texas — An arrest has been made in the killing of two teenagers at a Valentine's Day party in Fort Worth, according to police records.

Dayran Montrice Hobdy, 18, was arrested Tuesday evening on a murder charge, according to a Fort Worth police incident report.

Hobdy on Wednesday was being held at the Tarrant County jail with his bond on the murder charge set at $350,000, according to online records. He also faces charges of evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Police were not releasing more information about Hobdy's arrest or where he was taken into custody.

He faces charges in the deaths of Simieon Joseph, 19, and Korey Smith, 13, who were killed at a house party in Fort Worth on Valentine's weekend.

The party was being held in the 1100 block of East Baltimore near East Allen Avenue and Evans Avenue.

Officers had responded to a shooting at this location and found Smith and Joseph wounded. They were taken to a hospital where Smith died. Joseph later died after being treated, police said.

Police have released few details about what happened. No motive has been released, and no suspect information was released until Hobdy's arrest in the case.

A man related to the woman who hosted the party told WFAA that a group of individuals, who weren't invited, arrived and that an argument led to shots being fired.

The man also said Smith and Joseph were innocent bystanders.

Joseph's parents, Melody and Dexter, spoke with WFAA in February, saying they were blindsided by the shooting.

"They didn't just take my son," Melody Joseph said. "They took a friend. I want them to catch whoever did this, and I want them to get the max penalty."

Joseph had been living with his family since graduating from Crowley High School in 2021.

His mother said that he had been focusing on music and wanted to push into the rap scene.