Silver issued for missing 77-year-old Dallas man, police say

According to police, Thaddeus Coker was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at 2200 N. Stemmons Freeway in Dallas.
Credit: Dallas PD

DALLAS — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 77-year-old man Saturday night, Dallas police said.

According to police, Thaddeus Coker was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at 2200 N. Stemmons Freeway in Dallas.

Coker is described as a Black man, standing at 5’8”, and weighing 170 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes.

Police said he was wearing a dark blue polo shirt with a white diamond pattern, black dress pants, and black tennis shoes.

Police are concerned over Coker’s whereabouts because he has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. If you see him, you’re asked to contact to Dallas Police Department at 972-293-8505. 

