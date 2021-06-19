Silver issued for missing 77-year-old Dallas man, police say

According to police, Thaddeus Coker was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at 2200 N. Stemmons Freeway in Dallas.

DALLAS — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 77-year-old man Saturday night, Dallas police said.

According to police, Thaddeus Coker was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at 2200 N. Stemmons Freeway in Dallas.

Coker is described as a Black man, standing at 5’8”, and weighing 170 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes.

Police said he was wearing a dark blue polo shirt with a white diamond pattern, black dress pants, and black tennis shoes.