Silver Alert: Woman with dementia missing from Haltom City

She left her home at 2:30 p.m. in her 2014 greenish Toyota Prius in an unknown direction. Her license plate is DZJ 8613.

Updated at 7:09 p.m. with additional information.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 78-year-old woman who has dementia and was last seen Monday afternoon in Haltom City.

Evelyn VanNiewenhuize may be headed south to Galveston, but police are asking people to look locally for her.

She left her home at 2:30 p.m. in her 2014 greenish Toyota Prius in an unknown direction. Her license plate is DZJ 8613. She has "Freeman Toyota" written on license plate frame.

She is described as a 5-foot-2 white woman with gray hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 130 lbs. She was wearing glasses, a black tank top and beige capri pants.

"Evelyn has been suffering from dementia and is dependent on her daily medications that she doesn't have," police said. "She has been talking about going to Galveston where her father used to live. She has no phone on her."

She is a frequent patron of the library, police said.