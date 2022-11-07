Missing 81-year-old woman reported in North Texas

Police say 81-year-old Sandra Purnpaugh was last seen shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday. She was in Gun Barrel City, about an hour southeast of Dallas.

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman out of North Texas.

Police say 81-year-old Sandra Turnpaugh was last seen in Gun Barrel City, about an hour southeast of Dallas.

She was on Overlook Trail near Main Street and Old Gun Barrel Lane. That was at 10:43 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials described Turnpaugh as a white woman standing at 5 feet 7 inches tall. She has gray hair, brown eyes and weighs about 140 pounds.

Police say she was wearing a black blouse, dark-colored pants and black calf-high boots.

Anyone with any information on Turnpaugh's whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or the Gun Barrel Police Department at 903-887-7151.

