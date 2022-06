The alert was activated for a 75-year-old woman that went missing Friday night.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — A Silver Alert is has been discontinued for a woman that was last seen in North Richland Hills, about 15 miles northeast of Fort Worth, Texas.

The alert went active after she was last seen Friday night. It has been discontinued as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

This story will be updated when more information is available.