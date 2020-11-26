Silver Alert: Missing Lake Dallas man has cognitive impairment, police say

The Lake Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 86-year-old man who was diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

James Leonard Payne was last seen about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 5500 block of Knights Court in Lake Dallas driving a black 2008 Dodge Charger with Texas license plate FYX9189.

He is described as a 5-foot-11 white man weighing 200 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a burgundy long-sleeve T-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Law enforcement officials believe his disappearance is a credible threat to his own health and safety.