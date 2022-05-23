Silver Alert issued for missing 76-year-old Dallas man

Police say Boyd Morelock was last seen around 9 a.m. Monday on Rain Forest Court in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas.

DALLAS — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 76-year-old man in Dallas.

Police say Boyd Morelock was last seen around 9 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Rain Forest Court, near the intersection of Lake June Road and Masters Drive in the Pleasant Grove area.

Morelock is described as a white male around 5 feet 10 inches tall and 115 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a Dallas Cowboys hat, a white tank-top with blue coveralls, white socks and white shoes.

Police say Morelock has a cognitive impairment and may be confused and in need of assistance.