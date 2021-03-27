Silver alert issued for missing 89-year-old woman from Plano

She was last seen at around 8 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of West Spring Creek Parkway, Plano. She left on foot.

PLANO, Texas — Plano police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 89-year-old woman who was last seen Friday night.

Barbara Berry is described as a 5-foot-4 white woman with gray hair and brown eyes. The description of what clothing she was wearing at the time is unknown.

Law enforcement officials believe Berry’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

She was last seen at around 8 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Spring Creek Parkway, Plano. She left on foot.