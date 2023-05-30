Silver Alert issued for missing 71-year-old Dallas woman

Beatriz Totsuka was last seen on foot in the 9900 block of Bethany Drive in the eastern area of Dallas.

DALLAS — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 71-year-old woman in Dallas.

Police say Beatriz Totsuka was last seen on Tuesday, May 30, around 4:30 p.m. in the 9900 block of Bethany Drive, near the intersection of North Buckner Boulevard and Ferguson Road.

According to police, Totsuka left the area on foot and may be confused and in need of assistance.

She's described as being 5-foot-3 and weighing 130 pounds, with brown/gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red bath robe and blue jeans.