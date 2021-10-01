Silver Alert canceled after Parker County woman found safe

She left her home on foot Sunday morning, the Parker County Sheriff's Office said.

Updated at 1:18 p.m. after she was found.

Officials said a missing 74-year-old woman has been found safe in Parker County.

Maria Villegas went missing Sunday morning, the Parker County Sheriff's Office said.

Villegas is diabetic and suffers from Alzheimer's, officials said.

The sheriff's office believes she wandered from her home on foot. It is not known which direction she went.

Villegas is described as a Hispanic woman around 4-feet-10, weighing around 130 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and slacks, black Nike running shoes and heavy black jacket.

Anyone with information should contact the Parker County Sheriff's Office immediately.