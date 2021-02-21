SILVER Alert issued for missing 90-year-old man, DeSoto police say

DeSoto police are asking for the public's help in the search for a 90-year-old man who was last seen Saturday morning.
Jesus Martinez has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and may be in danger, law enforcement officials said.
He was last seen around 8 a.m. Saturday on the 1100 block of Marlborough Avenue in Dallas driving a silver 2017 Chevrolet Trax with disabled Texas license plate 6NGXT. He was wearing a blue hoodie and khaki pants at the time, according to police.
Martinez is 6 feet tall, weighs around 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, police said.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or the Desoto Police Department at 469-658-3000.