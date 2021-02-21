SILVER Alert issued for missing 90-year-old man, DeSoto police say

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or the Desoto Police Department at 469-658-3000.

DeSoto police are asking for the public's help in the search for a 90-year-old man who was last seen Saturday morning.

Jesus Martinez has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and may be in danger, law enforcement officials said.

He was last seen around 8 a.m. Saturday on the 1100 block of Marlborough Avenue in Dallas driving a silver 2017 Chevrolet Trax with disabled Texas license plate 6NGXT. He was wearing a blue hoodie and khaki pants at the time, according to police.

Martinez is 6 feet tall, weighs around 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, police said.