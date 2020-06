According to the report, Edward Dobbin was last seen around 11 p.m. Friday at 701 Heritage Way.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old Hurst man Saturday.

According to the report, Edward Dobbin was last seen around 11 p.m. Friday at 701 Heritage Way.

Dobbin is described as a black male with gray hair and brown eyes. He stands at 5’7” and weighs about 160 pounds.

Dobbin was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

If you know of Dobbin’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call Hurst police at 817-788-7180.