COPPELL, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 74-year-old man from Coppell.

Police say Billy Sladovnik, 74, was last seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday near the Possum Kingdom Lake area.

Authorities say he has dementia and is in need of medication. He is described as being 6 feet tall and weighs 215 lbs.

Sladovnik was last seen wearing a navy flannel shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Coppell police at 972-304-3600. Please reference case no. 19039669.

More on WFAA: