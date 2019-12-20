COPPELL, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 74-year-old man from Coppell.
Police say Billy Sladovnik, 74, was last seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday near the Possum Kingdom Lake area.
Authorities say he has dementia and is in need of medication. He is described as being 6 feet tall and weighs 215 lbs.
Sladovnik was last seen wearing a navy flannel shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Coppell police at 972-304-3600. Please reference case no. 19039669.
