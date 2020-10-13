Silver Alert issued for missing 74-year-old man last seen in Cooke County

Anyone with any information is asked to immediately call the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office at 940-665-3471.

Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 74-year-old man who was last seen Monday afternoon in Valley View, Texas.

The Cooke County Sheriff's Office said John William Groves was wearing glasses, a white long-sleeve shirt with a bear picture on it and green suspenders with blue jeans and tan shoes when he was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday.

At the time, he was seen driving a white 2006 GMC Sierra 2500 pickup truck down the 1600 block of Northshore Lane in Valley View, officials said. The car has Texas license plate HCM8208.

Groves has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and officials believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

He is about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs around 220 pounds and has silver hair with brown eyes, authorities said.