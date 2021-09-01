Silver Alert issued for missing 70-year-old man, McKinney police say

Officials are urging anyone with any information to call 911 or McKinney police at 972-547-1031.

MCKINNEY, Texas — McKinney police are searching for an elderly man who they believe left his assisted living community around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Billy Don Rowe, 70, was last seen walking down the 1600 block of Eldorado Parkway, east of U.S. 75. Police believe his disappearance may pose a threat to his health and safety as he has been diagnosed with a "cognitive impairment."

He was wearing a blue or gray shirt, tan shorts, one neon green sock, and a tan "bucket-style fishing hat" but no shoes at the time he left, according to authorities.

Rowe is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs around 178 pounds and is bald with brown eyes.

*CRITICAL MISSING ELDERLY*



70-year-old Billy Don Rowe walked away from his assistant living community at 1601 Eldorado, east of 75.



He was last seen wearing a blue/gray shirt, khaki pants, neon green socks, and a bucket style fishing hat. Please call 9-1-1 if you see him. pic.twitter.com/zdCkG6H1Ea — McKinney Police (@McKinneyPolice) September 1, 2021