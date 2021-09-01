Silver Alert issued for missing 70-year-old man, McKinney police say

MCKINNEY, Texas — McKinney police are searching for an elderly man who they believe left his assisted living community around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Billy Don Rowe, 70, was last seen walking down the 1600 block of Eldorado Parkway, east of U.S. 75. Police believe his disappearance may pose a threat to his health and safety as he has been diagnosed with a "cognitive impairment."
He was wearing a blue or gray shirt, tan shorts, one neon green sock, and a tan "bucket-style fishing hat" but no shoes at the time he left, according to authorities.
Rowe is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs around 178 pounds and is bald with brown eyes.
Officials are urging anyone with any information to call 911 or McKinney police at 972-547-1031.