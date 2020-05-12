x
Silver Alert issued for missing 69-year-old man, Irving police say

Credit: Irving Police Department

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 69-year-old man Saturday, the Irving Police Department says.

Police said Ronald Smith was last seen on Nov. 24 in the 700 block of Fouts Drive.

Smith is described as a white man standing at 6’0”, weighing 185 pounds. He has a grey beard, wears glasses and has a distinct mole on his left cheek, police said.

Police said he may be driving a 2014 gray Ford Escape with Texas license plate CHH3897. A model is pictured below.

Credit: Irving Police Department

Police are concerned over Smith’s whereabouts because he’s in the beginning stage of dementia.

If you see Smith, call the Irving Police Department at 97-272-1010 or 911. 

