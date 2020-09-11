Silver Alert issued for missing 68-year-old Dallas woman

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Dallas police at 214-671-4268.

Dallas police have issued a Silver Alert in the search for Marilyn Wells, a 68-year-old woman who was last seen Sunday.

Wells was wearing a flower-pattern button down shirt, blue jeans and black shoes, police said, when she was seen walking around 2 p.m. near 3344 Forest Lane in Dallas.

She is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has grayish-brown hair with blue eyes, police said.

Wells has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, and police believe her disappearance poses a threat to her own safety.