Silver Alert issued for missing 67-year-old man, Lake Worth police say

Anyone with any information is asked to immediately contact the Lake Worth Police Department at 817-237-1224.

Lake Worth police are asking for the public's help in the search for Darrell Rumbaugh, a 67-year-old man last seen shortly after midnight Monday.

Authorities have issued a Silver Alert as they search for him. Rumbaugh has been diagnosed with a "cognitive impairment," police said.

He was last seen wearing a brown leather jacket with a white shirt, blue jeans and house shoes on the 4200 block of Wells Drive in Lake Worth.

Rumbaugh has white hair and blue eyes. He is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

Authorities believe he could be a danger to himself and ask anyone with any information to immediately contact the Lake Worth Police Department at 817-237-1224.