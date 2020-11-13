Silver Alert issued for 85-year-old man, Garland police say

Police said Robert Ervi was last seen at his home in the 4800 block of Vera Cruz Drive around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 85-year-old man Thursday evening, Garland police say.

Eriv is described as a white male standing at 5’10” and weighing 190 pounds. He has short grey hair, hazel eyes.

According to the report, Ervi was last seen wearing a dark-colored T-shirt, and black sweatpants with elastic ankle bands.

Police said Ervi is believed to be driving a white Honda Accord with Texas purple heart license plate PH2LBX.

Police are concerned for Ervi’s whereabouts because he has Alzheimer’s disease.