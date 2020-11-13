Silver Alert issued for 85-year-old man, Garland police say

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 85-year-old man Thursday evening, Garland police say.
Police said Robert Ervi was last seen at his home in the 4800 block of Vera Cruz Drive around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Eriv is described as a white male standing at 5’10” and weighing 190 pounds. He has short grey hair, hazel eyes.
According to the report, Ervi was last seen wearing a dark-colored T-shirt, and black sweatpants with elastic ankle bands.
Police said Ervi is believed to be driving a white Honda Accord with Texas purple heart license plate PH2LBX.
Police are concerned for Ervi’s whereabouts because he has Alzheimer’s disease.
If you know of Eriv’s location call 911 or the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.